Johan Ghazali reflects on "life-changing" ONE Championship journey ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 redemption arc

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is grateful for all the opportunities that ONE Championship has handed him since he arrived in the promotion in February 2023 via the weekly ONE Friday Fights cards until he earned a six-figure contract with the promotion, becoming part of massive cards.

During his pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali spoke about his journey so far and how it drastically changed his life for the better, stating:

"I'm happy with how things have gone here in ONE Championship. From my debut, that contract, everything has been life-changing. Now, I need to continue proving my worth, and the next step is getting into the rankings and eventually breaking into the world title picture."

Trending

'Jojo' currently holds an impressive record of six wins and two losses under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He is in the final stages of preparation for his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai battle with Diego Paez on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, which takes place in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali itching to perform anew at the legendary halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative is fired up for his return to the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he expressed his readiness to put up an incredible performance in front of the fans.

Johan Ghazali shared this during his recent talk with ONE Championship:

"I'm back in Bangkok now. After the fight against Johan Estupinan, I took like two to three weeks off. But then I was back at the gym at home. And now, I'm back in Thailand. I've been here for a bit and excited to continue developing my career."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.