"Focused on getting the win here" - Johan Ghazali says future ambitions can wait as Diego Paez test nears

Malaysian-American striking wizard Johan Ghazali is refusing to look beyond his pivotal clash with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32, maintaining laser focus on the immediate challenge that could determine his career trajectory.

The 18-year-old is penciled in for his ninth fight against the Colombian-American slugger in a flyweight Muay Thai duel inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, June 6.

As such, he doesn't want to dwell too much on what's next, demonstrating a mature perspective while discussing his long-term aspirations during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA this week.

"I have a few fights in mind, always. You know, I love to take one step at a time, but at the same time, it's always good to plan for the future," Johan Ghazali offered.

"But, for now, I'm only focused on getting the win here. So I'd rather not talk about what's next."

Both men need a big win here. Paez went down to a split decision to Sean Climaco in his promotional bow earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Johan—a certified knockout artist with five highlight-reel wins in the promotion—suffered a pair of defeats to Johan Estupinan and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in two of his last three appearances.

Find out if the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym athlete can return to winning ways by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 32, available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free next Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali admits he does 'feel the pressure' heading into Diego Paez war

Johan Ghazali is never one to lack confidence, but the young striking specialist admits there's just as much pressure as he returns for his second fight on the global stage in 2025.

Having lost two of his last three matches, 'Jojo' understands the importance of gaining a victory on fight night.

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm underestimating Diego or whatever. Yeah, of course, the confidence is there. I want to win," he told Goated Combat. "But, you know, I feel the pressure. So I guess I am a little more hungry."

Thankfully, all the hard work is now done, and all that's left is for him to put on a show for three rounds or deliver another trademark knockout to get back into the winner's column.

