“It's kind of draining on your energy” - Diego Paez admits the big fight feel may have affected his previous performance

Diego Paez opened up about the big stage of ONE Championship negatively affecting him in his debut.

On Feb. 7, Paez fought under the ONE banner for the first time in a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Sean Climaco.

Paez, aged 31, showcased a valiant effort before ultimately suffering a split decision defeat in the ONE Fight Night 28 bout.

While speaking to Combat Sports Today, Paez had this to say about the unfamiliar atmosphere of ONE affecting his performance:

"I'm not proud of the results. I think I learned a lot from that performance. I went in there after a big layoff. I know I don't really believe in ring rust. Every time I've had a long layoff, I always come back and do great."

Paez continued:

"Given this being in the big stage, a new environment, I'd be lying if I said it didn't have an effect for sure. From the interviews to all the stuff that you have to deal with during fight week, it's kind of draining on your energy, you know."

Watch Paez's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Diego Paez looks to bounce back against Johan Ghazali

On June 6, Diego Paez will make his sophomore promotional appearance at ONE Fight Night 32. The American-Columbian striker must be ready for another tough challenge, as he's been matched up against teenage phenom Johan Ghazali.

Ghazali, aged 18, holds a ONE record of 6-2, including five knockout wins. 'Jojo' has lost two of his last three fights, giving him added motivation to make a statement against Paez.

During the aforementioned interview, Paez had this to say about his upcoming fight against Ghazali:

"I'm not gonna let my emotions get the best of me. I'm going to stick to the game plan and fight my fight. But I will definitely—I always put on a show and I'm excited. I'm excited to fight this young guy."

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next month's event featuring Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

