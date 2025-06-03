“It’s different” - Johan Ghazali says Superbon molded him into the perfect fighting machine ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is confident he's reached his best possible form, thanks in no small part to the guidance of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

The teenage phenom is just days away from his impending flyweight Muay Thai clash against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ghazali said Superbon was arguably the best coach he could ever have had heading into one of the most crucial matches of his young career.

Johan Ghazali added that he's on a different level since training under the watchful guidance of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

"I’m good. I’m very good. I think I can fight tomorrow. I’m fit and ready to go. Superbon’s been watching over my training a lot. He has been holding pads for me, so it’s different," he said.

Ghazali still represents his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but he decided to hold camp at Superbon Training Camp for ONE Fight Night 32.

Training in Superbon's super gym forced Ghazali to step away from his comfort zone in Malaysia and be treated to a hard-nosed approach in the Bangkok facility.

Superbon was Ghazali's main trainer during training camp, but the Thai megastar wasn't the only legendary figure that put the 18-year-old through the wringer.

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus regularly tested Ghazali.

Famed coach Trainer Gae was also at hand to develop Ghazali's power on the pads.

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali determined to showcase his aggressive style against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali may have stumbled in his past three fights, but he won't change his usual aggressive approach when he faces Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Malaysian-American phenom started his ONE Championship tenure at a strong 5-0, but went 1-2 in his last three.

Amid public criticism, Ghazali said he'll stick to his aggressive style, albeit with additional tweaks to accommodate his improved technical skills. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"A little bit of both. A mix of the two. Man, I will always come for the knockout, I will never change that style. But what I will change is how I deliver the knockout."

