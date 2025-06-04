Johan Ghazali staying tight-lipped on his winning strategy against Diego Paez: "You guys will see it"

Johan Ghazali has concealed his main fight plan to get past Diego Paez in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai match on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said that he won't spill the beans about his strategy and instead encouraged everyone to tune in on fight night to see his execution of it, as he stated:

"I wouldn't reveal what exactly or how I can take advantage of any openings, but you guys will see it at ONE Fight Night 32."

The Malaysian-American phenom wants to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume, make Paez his springboard toward a spot in the division's top five rankings, and continue his ascent to superstardom.

Furthermore, Ghazali is eager to bounce back from his recent loss to fellow youngster Johan Estupinan from their clash at ONE 170 last January.

Johan Ghazali promises to showcase a different type of approach against Diego Paez in their Muay Thai tilt

The 18-year-old rising star has also vowed to display a different type of performance than the usual all-action-packed approach fans are used to seeing whenever he steps inside the ring.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative proclaimed that he will have a well-rounded performance this time, which will showcase a more technical style, as he stated:

"I'm always on the hunt for the knockout. I'll always be a pressure fighter, but I'll definitely be more technical in this fight. You'll definitely see more skills, more feints, more fakes, and more usage of all my weapons."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

