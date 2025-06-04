"My focus is 100 percent" - Johan Ghazali giving it his all to complete redemption in 'most important fight' vs Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali believes his clash with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 is his most important fight yet. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship's next Amazon Prime Video offering this Friday night, June 6, will see Ghazali go toe-to-toe with Paez in a battle of top flyweight Muay Thai prospects.

Johan Ghazali stormed into ONE Championship in 2023, winning five straight fights, four of them coming via knockout. However, 'Jojo' has lost two of his last three, including a frustrating unanimous decision defeat at the hands of undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan in his last outing at ONE 170.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, the Bangkok-based star made it clear that he has something to prove inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, and he plans on showing the world how much he's improved since January. Ghazali said:

"I think at this stage, I'd say probably this is my most important fight. You know, coming off a loss, I really need to prove something here. So, training and my focus is 100 percent. 100 percent aiming to get the win."

Johan Ghazali is coming to win one "for Malaysia" at ONE Fight Night 32

Still only 18 years old, Johan Ghazali knows Diego Paez will possess an experience advantage when they meet at ONE Fight Night 32. Regardless, 'Jojo' is coming to make a statement and walk away with a win, not just for himself but also for his home country, Malaysia. He said on Instagram:

"You know, this fight isn't an easy fight. I am facing an American-Colombian fighter, Diego Paez. He’s almost a decade older than I. He's more experienced. Insya-Allah, come fight night, this will be a victory for Malaysia."

Who leaves with their hand raised this Friday night in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

