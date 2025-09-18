“Nothing is holding me back now” - Anatoly Malykhin fully focused on reclaiming lost heavyweight gold against ‘Reug Reug’

Anatoly Malykhin returns at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, ready to reclaim what was once his and regain his status as a three-division MMA world champion.'Sladkiy' runs it back against the man who grabbed the crown from his shoulders, reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, in one of many world title matchups set for the promotion's Nov. 16 card inside the Ariake Arena. In an interview with the promotion, the Golden Team representative discussed how he lost his appetite and hunger during his historic feat as a triple champion, and how he has rediscovered it in time for their sequel in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.&quot;Nothing is holding me back now. I’ve got the most important thing with me right now – the thirst and pleasure in enjoying what I do,&quot; the 37-year-old Russian fighter shared.&quot;Because in my recent fights, I was going into fights [in a rush], and that was my biggest mistake.&quot;Fans should be in for a treat should the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion walk the talk and bring his A-game into this fight.The redemption-seeking Anatoly Malykhin's wins in his career have come via knockouts and submissions. His current record stands at 14-1, his only defeat coming against 'Reug Reug' at ONE 169. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnatoly Malykhin reveals what went wrong in his first fight with 'Reug Reug'Apart from losing his hunger to win, Anatoly Malykhin admits he simply made things harder than they actually were during his first encounter with 'Reug Reug' in November last year.&quot;I simply overloaded myself with too much. And with me thinking too much, I had too much volume of training that my body couldn't handle. I was thinking too much about everything,&quot; he told the promotion.Head over to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. Tickets are available here.