"Now I can’t wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him" - Sean O'Malley unloads on Conor McGregor over latter's doping allegations

Sean O'Malley has turned into the biggest Michael Chandler fan with UFC 303 just one month out. As the UFC bantamweight champion announced on his YouTube channel, he hopes to see 'Iron' make quick work of Conor McGregor on June 29.

O'Malley's video statement was a direct response to McGregor's rant on X aimed at himself and Ryan Garcia. Immediately after reports came out of Garcia's positive drug test for his fight against Devin Haney, 'The Notorious' chastised the boxer for his use of illegal substances while including O'Malley in his tirade for committing a similar offense in 2018.

O'Malley responded to McGregor bringing up his past, saying:

"Yeah f*** Conor!... I was more sad than mad. Now I can't wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him. I'm turning up. I'm changing up real quick. F*** Conor. Idols turned to rivals. Obviously, he was probably on a good amount of fun stuff. I think the tweet got deleted pretty quick."

McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, is set to return after nearly three years off against Chandler as the main event of the International Fight Week pay-per-view card. McGregor and Chandler have long been linked to each other and coached against each other on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and will finally meet in the cage after months of negotiations.

O'Malley has admitted his fandom for McGregor in the past but now seems to have changed his opinion on the superstar fighter.

What did Conor McGregor tweet about Sean O'Malley?

When the news broke that Ryan Garcia's shocking win over Devin Haney may not be counted as legitimate due to a tainted drug testing sample, Conor McGregor held nothing back in a now-deleted tweet, calling for 'King Ry' to be banned from boxing. However, in his rant, McGregor slipped into criticism of Sean O'Malley for a similar drug test in 2018.

Long before he became a champion, O'Malley missed out on two years of his career due to complications with USADA. The drug testing organization reported that the young star had tested positive for Ostarine — the same banned product Garcia allegedly had in his system — and was issued a lengthy suspension.

McGregor threatened that he would 'beat up' both Garcia and O'Malley in a sparring session, inviting both fighters to meet him at his gym.