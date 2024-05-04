"You and Ryan on the same side now lol" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley's "send jet" tweet aimed at Conor McGregor

MMA fans have been reacting after Sean O'Malley fired back at Conor McGregor on social media.

'The Notorious' was first reacting to Ryan Garcia's latest controversy, which has seen him test positive for the banned substance Ostarine in two of his fight week test samples before he faced Devin Haney.

McGregor then took to X to cast his judgment on the situation, which also included a shot at O'Malley, who like Garcia, tested positive for Ostarine in 2019.

In a now-deleted post, McGregor tweeted:

"Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean o malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, l’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each." [H/T MMA Junkie]

O'Malley then wasted no time in firing back and appeared to accept McGregor's offer of a private jet to fly him out to spar with him. 'Sugar' wrote:

"Send Jet for a quick spar"

The beef between the two UFC stars understandably got fans talking, with one fan noting the irony that O'Malley is now on the same side as his rival Garcia.

"You and Ryan on the same side now lol"

Another fan said:

"I would gladly pay $99.99 to watch a sparring session between Suga and Conor"

Ryan Garcia rages at Conor McGregor and threatens to break his "weak" ankle

After Conor McGregor's now-deleted post rattled the feathers of Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia has also chimed in with his response to the Irishman.

While 'The Notorious' called for a lifetime ban for 'KingRy', Garcia took to X and threatened the former two-division UFC champ. Referring to McGregor's 2021 ankle injury, the 25-year-old suggested that McGregor avoided USADA testing because he was taking steroids to help recover.

Garcia tweeted:

"If I see Conor McGregor, I'm going to break your weak a** ankle. You ran from being test because you were on roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. Fudge Conor caca brain."

