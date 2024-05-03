"Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE" - Ryan Garcia rages at Conor McGregor, threatens to break the Irishman's "weak a** ankle"

Ryan Garcia recently put Conor McGregor on blast and insinuated that there could be another reason why he took additional time off after filming 'Road House'.

The back-and-forth between the two began after it was announced that 'KingRy' had failed a drug test for his win over Devin Haney. 'The Notorious' took to his X account and posted a lengthy tweet that the boxing star should be punished with a lifetime ban from the sport.

The tweet caught the attention of Garcia, who clapped back and threatened the former two-division UFC champion. He mentioned that the Irishman avoided USADA by removing himself from the testing pool, which he believes could be a sign of PED usage. He wrote:

"If I see Conor McGregor, I'm going to break your weak a** ankle. You ran from being test because you were on roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. Fudge Conor caca brain."

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet directed towards Conor McGregor below:

What were Conor McGregor's comments about Ryan Garcia?

Conor McGregor sparked a social media feud with Ryan Garcia after sharing his views on PED use in combat sports.

The former two-division UFC champion was upset about the news regarding 'KingRy's' failed drug test and didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts. In a since-deleted tweet, he mentioned that there needs to be strict punishments in place to discourage PED use and issued a warning to Garcia. He wrote:

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you...I am actually disgusted...What the fu** happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cause I gonna smash it in with elbows if you don't. Fair play Devin [Haney], well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet regarding Ryan Garcia below:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet regarding Garcia [Image courtesy: @HappyPunch - X]