"Phone the PR team" - Michael Chandler slams Conor McGregor for criticizing Ryan Garcia over his alleged drug test failure

Michael Chandler has just offered his thoughts on Conor McGregor's explosive tirade against Ryan Garcia. 'The Notorious' lambasted 'KingRy' over his recent drug test failure for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. Chandler took to X/Twitter, which is also where the Irishman took aim at Garcia.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, who is scheduled to take on McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29, criticized McGregor for attacking fighters below his weight class. Curiously, Chandler said nothing of McGregor's rumored use of performance-enhancing drugs.

"Can somebody check on @TheNotoriousMMA? I woke up to him verbally assaulting 125lbers on social media - it's a bad look, phone the PR team, stat!"

McGregor and Garcia were once on good terms, with the Irishman previously praising 'KingRy' for his valiant effort against Gervonta Davis, to whom he ultimately lost. He visited him backstage, before subsequently congratulating him for his recent win over Devin Haney.

Chandler's criticism signals the start of the buildup to his welterweight UFC 303 bout with McGregor. Ahead of the bout, 'Iron' has promised to knock the Irishman out cold, having commenced training for the matchup long before it was ever given an official date.

The pair previously filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' together, serving as opposing coaches on different teams in early 2023. Both men appear supremely confident in their chances of beating the other, however, McGregor has several disadvantages working against him.

He has been sidelined since July 2021 due to a devastating leg break suffered in a bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Michael Chandler may have also been referencing Sean O'Malley as a Conor McGregor target

Michael Chandler's 125-pounder comment also included Sean O'Malley, despite 'Sugar' being the bantamweight champion. Ryan Garcia's positive test for Ostarine mirrors O'Malley's from 2018 and 2019.

This drew Conor McGregor's ire, who also included the bantamweight champion in his tirade, which highlights a change in complexion in their relationship. McGregor called for a sparring session with O'Malley while disparaging him.

In the past, the two were on friendlier terms, with 'Sugar' identifying McGregor as his idol and someone after whom he is mapping his career.