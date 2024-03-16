"You're the future of this game" - When Conor McGregor gave Ryan Garcia an encouraging talk after Gervonta Davis KO loss

Ryan Garcia suffered the only defeat in his professional boxing career as he succumbed to a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis last year. Conor McGregor made sure to impart encouragement and a few words of wisdom to help Garcia rally back.

During a backstage interaction with 'King Ry' following the fight, the UFC icon counseled the 25-year-old to run it back with Davis and labeled Garcia as the "future" of boxing:

"He is 1-0 on you. You [both] are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause... Mate all the respect in the world to you. You are the future. You are the future of this game, and I'm watching you all the way."

Conor McGregor's advice to Ryan Garcia

To land the fight against 'Tank', Garcia agreed to a 136-pound catchweight bout with a 10 percent rehydration clause. The restrictive rehydration agreement is expected to have affected 'King Ry's' performance.

However, it looks like McGregor's pep talk worked, and Garcia has since bounced back with a knockout win over Oscar Duarte Jurado. In his next fight, 'King Ry' is set to face the WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The pair have clashed six times as amateurs, with both men winning three apiece. Hence, in a professional setting, their tiebreaker has all the makings of a pay-per-view blockbuster.

According to Sporting News, 'The Dream' is a -500 prohibitive favorite over Garcia (+350 underdog) for the matchup.

When Ryan Garcia said he'd KO Conor McGregor

While Ryan Garcia most certainly appreciated Conor McGregor's support after the loss to Gervonta Davis, 'King Ry' doesn't consider the Irishman's boxing prowess superior to his own.

During a media interaction ahead of his 2020 fight against Francisco Fonseca, Garcia claimed that he'd KO 'The Notorious' in a boxing match:

"I'd KO Conor quick [in a boxing match]. In the first [or] second round, I'd KO Conor because I'm explosive. I wouldn't wait like Floyd [Mayweather Jr.]. Floyd was waiting to break him down. I wouldn't do that. I'd just get him out of there real quick."

Ryan Garcia's comments (0:23)

Furthermore, 'King Ry' claimed that taking on the UFC megastar in the ring would be one of the easiest paydays of his career.