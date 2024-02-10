"He will be needed to be carried out" - Ryan Garcia asks fans to pray for Devin Haney after fight is made official

Ryan Garcia offered grim words for Devin Haney leading into their booked boxing bout.

Per ESPN, Garcia versus Haney goes down on April 20th in Las Vegas with the latter's junior welterweight championship being defended against the former.

Though this massive prizefight is their first time meeting as professional pugilists, the two have an in-ring history with one another. The two have fought six times in the amateurs, with Garcia notching three wins and Haney claiming three victories under Queensberry Rules.

Discussing this war to settle the score via his personal Instagram account @kingryan, Garcia said,

"April 20th “Garciavshaney - Game 7 this one is for everything… it counts now Devin. This fight for me means everything. This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD podcast “Im coming back for everything in Blood” I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health."

"Pray his dad stops this fight. He will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time. The details are going to come soon with ticket info… Praise the Lord Jesus Christ. His name is above all. Forever and for eternity Amen."

Check out the foreboding Ryan Garcia post on the Devin Haney fight below

Ryan Garcia and his pugilistic path

Ahead of his upcoming fight with Devin Haney, Garcia is 24-1 with 20 knockouts as a pro and began his professional run in June 2016.

The NABF Junior super featherweight title was the first pro title he captured and defended successfully thereafter. The 25-year-old next captured the vacant WBO NABO super featherweight crown but began eyeing different goals thereafter.

A new weight division was in Garcia's focus as he garnered WBC silver and WBO NABO belts at lightweight. The California native then captured his most prestigious belt to date as Garcia bested Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight world title in January 2021.

After returning from a year-plus layoff, Ryan Garcia put together back-to-back wins before punching his ticket to his most hotly discussed fight at this juncture in his career.

'King Ry' took part in one of 2023's biggest fights when he had a long-awaited showdown with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. The massive Las Vegas blockbuster bout saw Davis notch a seventh-round stoppage.

He rebounded from his lone pro loss in his last outing. Ryan Garcia bested Oscar Duarte Jurado last December via an eighth-round knockout in Houston, Texas.