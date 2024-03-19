"Now I can be at the top" - Anatoly Malykhin says historic feat possible due to the right support and opportunities

Newly crowned three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is still on cloud nine after his groundbreaking accomplishment of beating Reinier de Ridder in the headliner of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Malykhin scored a third-round TKO finish over de Ridder to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title and become the first fighter in ONE Championship and all of MMA to win three world titles in three different divisions.

'Sladkiy' recently appeared on Morning Kombat's YouTube channel for an interview and talked about his extraordinary achievement. One of the questions asked to him was the importance of this success as a fighter.

Anatoly Malykhin answered it with gratitude for his family and all the people behind him for supporting his journey as a professional athlete, thus thanking ONE Championship for giving him the platform to showcase his talents, as he said:

"A little over 20 years later, I became not just a World Champion but the triple World Champion. My family has like a great life, my family helped me to get this great achievement so all I can say is thanks to ONE Championship for giving me this opportunity and thank you, probably, to everybody who was against me, but it's very good. But now I can be at the top."

Prior to his crowing glory as the new king of the middleweight MMA division, the Russian knockout artist already captured the ONE light heavyweight and ONE heavyweight world titles.

Anatoly Malykhin reveals that having a small circle has launched him to success

In the same interview, Anatoly Malykhin disclosed that he only has a small circle around him, which has tremendously helped him reach the pinnacle of success. His family, wife, and coach, John Hutchinson, are the most important members of it.

Furthermore, he has named Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari as possible opponents for his next fight in the heavyweight division, as he plans to defend his heavyweight golden strap for his comeback fight inside the Circle.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.