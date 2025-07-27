"Now I know what to expect from him" - Petr Yan issues warning for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of potential rematch

Petr Yan secured another victory at UFC Abu Dhabi last night. Following that, he delved into a discussion about a potential rematch against UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.No. 12-ranked Marcus McGhee stood as a firm challenge in front of 'No Mercy' at UFC Abu Dhabi. However, Yan showcased yet another striking masterclass to secure a unanimous decision victory.During the post-fight press conference for UFC Abu Dhabi, Yan was asked what he would do differently in a potential rematch against Dvalishvili. In response, the Russian fighter said:&quot;First of all, I want to stay healthy, and now I understand that how I have to adjust my fight camp and prepare better for Merab [Dvalishvili]. Now, I know what to expect from him.&quot;Check out Petr Yan's comments below (4:55):Yan and Dvalishvili faced each other in March 2023. In their five-round contest, the Georgian fighter outclassed 'No Mercy' in both striking and wrestling, leading to Dvalishvili being declared the winner by unanimous decision.Merab Dvalishvili congratulates Petr Yan on UFC Abu Dhabi winDespite being rivals, Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan appear to have a strong camaraderie and sportsmanship towards each other. This was evident when Dvalishvili congratulated Yan after his victory over Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi.In a post on X, the UFC bantamweight champion wrote:&quot;Great fight @PetrYanUFC, congratulations 🦾&quot;In response, Yan thanked Dvalishvili and wished him luck in his upcoming fight.&quot;Thanks, Merab, good luck in your next fight. Hopefully it’s me and you for the belt after 👊🏼&quot;Check out the posts below:Dvalishvili is scheduled to defend the bantamweight title for the third time in 2025. He will now face Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.