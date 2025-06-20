“Now I have new fans” - ‘Reug Reug’ revels in global superstar status following world title win

Senegalese MMA star 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane is grateful for the enhanced popularity he has gotten after becoming world champion. It is something he truly basks in and looks to maintain moving forward.

The 33-year-old Black Panther Sports/TRIPL3 MMA standout seized the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in his last match in November, edging out longtime champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia by split decision in their intense five-round title clash at ONE 169.

'Reug Reug' padded his cause greatly at ONE 169 by getting off to a solid start, taking down 'Sladkiy' early and inflicting damage. Malykhin tried to rally back as the fight wore on, but his push fell short as the Thiaroye sur Mer native held tough to secure the narrow decision win.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' spoke about the added attention that his world title conquest entailed not only from the African region but the world over, and how he is handling things.

He said:

“It’s people from Thailand, from the Philippines. I get a lot of attention now. I like that I have fans who love me from before, and now I have new fans. I am a ONE World Champion, so everyone knows me now.”

Following his big win, 'Reug Reug' expressed hope that the victory opened the eyes of the combat sports world to the beauty of the Senegalese/African wrestling, and it be picked up and studied by martial artists.

Title conquest extends impressive run of 'Reug Reug' in ONE Championship

Apart from adding his name to ONE Championship's roster of champions, the title conquest of 'Reug Reug' extended his impressive run in the promotion.

The win was the seventh in eight matches for the Senegalese star since making his promotional debut in 2021, and his fifth straight.

'Reug Reug' won his ONE debut in January 2021 with an impressive first-round TKO win over Alain Ngalani. He continued to pile up the wins after, including over top fighters Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Anatoly Malykhin to solidify his standing as among the best in the game.

