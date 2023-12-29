"Now there is a main event!" - Conor McGregor names lightweight contender as Michael Chandler's potential opponent for UFC 300

Conor McGregor has named Brazilian Renato Moicano as potentially being Michael Chandler's next opponent.

McGregor and Chandler have been expected to face one another since their stint as coaches opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Their bout was originally expected to take place in 2023, however the Irishman's late re-entry to the USADA testing pool in November forced the fight to be delayed.

Throughout the ambiguity, 'Iron' has maintained that he will be facing 'Notorious' next, but McGregor's latest tweet may indicate otherwise.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former UFC double champ named a different opponent for Chandler to face at UFC 300. He tweeted:

"Chandler / Moicano now there is a 300 main event! 😂😂"

Moicano hasn't stepped into the octagon in 2023, after defeating Brad Riddell at UFC 281 the previous year. The Brazilian is currently ranked No.13 in the lightweight rankings, while Chandler is No.5.

Despite the American's mixed 2-3 record in the UFC, Chandler has proven himself to be a star of the sport, and he believes he has earned the bigger match-ups in the division.

It will come as no surpise then, if the 37-year-old declines any notion of facing Moicano and continues to seek the highly anticipated clash against McGregor, if and when the Irishman chooses to return to the UFC.

Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor's PR team is playing mind games

Despite no official confirmation, Michael Chandler has reaffirmed fans that he will be facing Conor McGregor next.

'Iron' recently appeared on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast and addressed the situation. He claimed that while he still expects the fight to happen, he believes that 'Notorious' is trying avoid the fight by waiting him out.

The former Bellator champ also stated that he believes the mind games by McGregor and his team may well be due to them seeking an 'easier' opponent. He said:

"Nobody is better at the PR game and the manipulation of the headlines and getting in the headlines than Conor and his team. That's why you see them, Audie Attar a couple of days ago - [Conor McGregor's] manager - was talking about, 'Yeah Chandler is probably the most likely opponent. But there's still other options out there.' No, there's not any other options out there, Audie."

He continued:

"I'm literally bulletproof. I'm fine. I can wait this out as long as you want. You wanna try and retire me? I'll retire you right back."

Catch Chandler's comments regarding Conor McGregor here (21:30):