"Now we taking family jabs" - Dillon Danis shares photo of Logan Paul looking disappointed during Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in latest dig

Dillon Danis has been winning the social media one-upping game with Logan Paul so far. Paul and Danis are slated to compete in a boxing match on Misfits Boxing's October 14 event. While 'El Jefe' has chartered into forbidden territories and employed objectionable tactics to win the mental warfare, Logan Paul has not been able to stop him or launch an effective counter-offense.

Recently, Dillon Danis posted a picture of Logan Paul on his 'X' account while he was attending the boxing match between Jake Paul and MMA legend Nate Diaz. Logan's facial expressions in the photo do not show joy for his brother Jake's win over Diaz. 'El Jefe' took a stinging jab at 'Maverick', suggesting that he was jealous of his younger brother's success. Danis wrote in the caption:

"When you have to be there at your brother's special day but you secretly hate him."

Dillon Danis's online antics have found quite a lot of traction among internet users and a large number of fight fans flocked in the comments section of the post to share their opinions on the post. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

Tristan Tate sides with Dillon Danis in the ongoing social media war with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has attacked Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal in the pre-fight build-up to their October 14 boxing match. Danis’s antics have resulted in Logan Paul sending him a cease and desist order. Nina Agdal has also sued 'El Jefe' for dragging her into the feud.

In light of these events, influencer Tristan Tate drew attention to the fact that combat sports athletes have launched below-the-belt attacks on their opponents in the past without legal implications. He opined that Danis’s attacks on the Paul brothers and Nina Agdal are not serious enough for legal action. Tristan wrote on ‘X’:

“For everybody talking about “going too far” when hyping a fight let’s remember. Muhammad Ali had his religion and name disrespected. Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat Lennox’s children. Ali called Frazier an Uncle Tom. Nobody sued. Posting images from Google? Get over it.”

It will be interesting to see if the personal attacks affect Paul’s performance in the ring on October 14.