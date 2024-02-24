"Now he wants to be silly in the comments" - Fans troll Bradley Martyn for "still losing in a street fight" comment aimed at Merab Dvalishvili

MMA fans have been trolling fitness influencer Bradley Martyn after he commented on a post that was praising Merab Dvalishvili.

The American YouTuber hosts the podcast 'Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk', in which he regularly features a host of MMA fighters as his guests. During his shows, Martyn also started a unique trend in which he asks how they would fair against him in a street fight.

Whilst not a fighter himself, Martyn is a bodybuilder and fitness guru and often walks around above 260 pounds. Despite the difference in weight, the 34-year-old also posed the same question to bantamweight star Dvalishvili during an episode of his podcast last year.

Dvalishvili was confident that he'd get the job done, however Martyn wasn't so sure.

Now, five months later, that remains to be the case. In a post from ESPN MMA on Instagram, which was praising Dvalishvili's cardio, Martyn commented that the bantamweight star would still lose to him in a street fight. He wrote:

"Still losing in a street fight."

The YouTuber's comment didn't go down well with fans, however, and he has since faced a wave of trolling comments. One fan responded:

"Now he wants to be silly in the comments"

Another said:

"The only thing losing is you with that faded a** hairline."

Another fan wrote:

"Merab could put it inside of u and u could do nothing"

One fan wrote:

"Who the fook is that guy"

Instagram user @13ento added:

"Still losing all the testosterone in your body by the age of 42"

Another fan said:

"Hahaha juice head try growing ya brain 😂"

Merab Dvalishvili calls out Bradley Martyn to fight

Months on from his appearance on Bradley Martyn's podcast, Merab Dvalishvili issued a challenge to the fitness influencer.

Dvlashvili recently picked up his 10th straight win in the octagon when he dispatched of Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 earlier this month,

Following his victory, 'The Machine' then hung out with popular streamer Sneako, who went viral for his sparring session with Sean Strickland. During their time together, Dvalishvili opted to ask Sneako if he could help to set up a bout between him and Martyn and have it livestreamed on Rumble.

The Georgian said:

"Strong guy, I want to challenge him [Martyn]. That would be cool, brother [to fight him on one of your live streams]. Let's make it happen."

