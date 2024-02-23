"Strong guy" - Merab Dvalishvili challenges YouTuber Bradley Martyn to fight on Sneako's stream

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently called out fitness influencer Bradley Martyn to a fight. During a recent segment with Sneako, 'The Machine' was seen asking the Rumble streamer to set up the bout on one of his future live streams.

In recent times, Martyn has initiated a trend where he probes professional fighters about how a hypothetical street fight between them would play out. He has already posed the question to the likes of Devin Haney, Nate Diaz, and Sean O'Malley, among others.

Interestingly, most of the fighters he has probed have been smaller than him, and each time, the YouTuber has pointed at his bigger frame as the great equalizer that would sway the result in his favor.

During a recent segment of his podcast, the fitness influencer used the same logic to suggest that he would beat Dvalishvili in a street fight, but the UFC star quickly pushed back, refuting the social media star's statement.

On the recent live stream with Sneako, the Georgian outright called out Martyn to a fight, saying:

"Strong guy, I want to challenge him [Martyn]. That would be cool, brother [to fight him on one of your live streams]. Let's make it happen."

'The Machine' is currently on a 10-fight win streak in the UFC and is the No.1-ranked contender at 135 pounds. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 298, the 33-year-old overcame early adversity to clinch a dominant unanimous decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Merab Dvalishvili decimates Sneako on the mats

After getting bloodied up by Sean Strickland in sparring, Sneako took part in a sparring session with Merab Dvalishvili.

During one of his recent live streams, Sneako engaged in a sparring session with 'The Machine', and as expected, the infamous social media icon was outclassed by the MMA star.

In footage posted by MMA Focus on YouTube, Dvalishvili can be seen displaying his superiority over the streamer by slapping him incessantly before submitting him via a rear naked choke.

Watch the sparring session below: