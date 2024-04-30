NSAC withholds 20% of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse for punching fan during walkout

It appears as though the NSAC has taken action following Arman Tsarukyan's incident with a fan at UFC 300 as they have withheld a portion of his fighter purse for the event.

The incident took place while the 27-year-old made his walkout for his bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. After spotting a fan giving him the finger, he immediately punched him before security intervened and resumed his walkout.

There was speculation about whether or not there would be any legal issues, with Dana White even alluding to the possibility during his post-event press conference. According to MMA Junkie's Damon Martin, the NSAC has withheld 20 percent of Tsarukyan's purse and the lightweight contender will be subject to a disciplinary meeting. He wrote:

"Arman Tsarukyan - who made $158,000 for his win at UFC 300 - has $31,600 (20%) held by the Nevada Commission and it will stay on hold until a full disciplinary hearing is held at the next meeting in May after his altercation with a fan in the crowd."

What is Arman Tsarukyan's ranking following UFC 300?

Aside from his altercation with the fan, Arman Tsarukyan has a lot to be proud of following UFC 300.

The 27-year-old earned a split decision win over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira following an impressive performance. He proved that he belonged in the upper echelon of the stacked 155-pound division and moved up to No.1 in the rankings as a result.

Tsarukyan is in an excellent position as he will most likely earn the next title shot and challenge the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, which takes place at UFC 302. Depending on what transpires in the lightweight title clash, it wouldn't be too far-fetched for the 27-year-old to be awarded a title fight later this year.

