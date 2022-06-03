"Looking like Bowser on Mario Kart" - Odie Delaney explores Singapore, rides the Skyline Luge ahead of ONE 158 bout

Odie Delaney got some time to explore Singapore ahead of his bout with Mehdi Barghi at ONE 158 on June 3.

The latest ONE Championship Vlog for ONE 158 showed the American visiting Sentosa Island in Singapore, where he experienced the Skyline Luge. The attraction features a three-wheeled cart that is driven on a downhill slope.

In the video, Odie Delaney narrated his experience:

“I’m somewhere I’ve never been before in my entire life. It’s like the coolest experience,” he said. “I’m about to ride a Luge down to the bottom of the beach here, and I think I’m gonna be looking like Bowser on Mario Kart on this little thing because I’m about seven times too big.”

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing over 100 kilograms, Delaney looked quite snug in the cart. However, the video showed that he was able to take off with no issues, and the cameras caught up with him after the ride.

“It’s cool to see a little bit more of Singapore. I really can’t wait to bring my family here and really explore the city in a lot more detail,” he said.

Watch his experience in the ONE 158 Vlog below:

Odie Delaney believes he has better wrestling than Mehdi Barghi

The ONE Vlog also showed Odie Delaney doing some drills in his hotel room as he prepares for battle on Friday.

He will be up against Mehdi Barghi, who is looking for his first win in the promotion after losing his debut match against Kang Ji Won. Despite the loss, though, Delaney believes that his Iranian foe is an elite fighter. However, he believes that he has more to offer in the circle than his rival:

“You can’t not respect somebody that’s gotten into martial arts and has gotten to this level. He’s fighting on the greatest stage in the world. I truly believe in my heart of hearts that my wrestling is gonna outdo his wrestling. I don’t think he’s ever felt the kind of pressure that I’m capable of putting on somebody. I think it’s gonna feel a little bit like a cold plunge to him, you know? It’s gonna be a shock, and we’ll just see how he reacts.”

