"I want to empower people that get into that spot" - Odie Delaney on mental health advocacy following serious depression

Odie Delaney has a major fight ahead of him at ONE 158 on June 3 against Mehdi Barghi. While he has big tasks ahead of him, the American heavyweight says that his biggest challenges are behind him.

'The Witness' recently shared his story about depression and past suicidal thoughts. Ahead of his ONE 158 fight, he sat down with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA and discussed why he wanted to share his story.

"Because I almost felt like there's a responsibility to share that story. And the reason is because our culture... we're kind of taught through media and the people around us that mental struggle, being in those dark places, is a form of weakness. And that's a lie."

Odie Delaney wanted to share his story with the world because he intends to help others who find themselves in a similar spot to where he once was:

"I shared my bout with depression, being on the very edge of suicide. I wanted to put that out there. It is kind of embarrassing, but it shouldn't be. I want to empower people that get into that spot, get into that dark place, that it can get better."

The heavyweight fighter went on to explain how much better his life has gotten. He is now married and has children, and his life has more meaning and direction now. He firmly believes that reaching out for help is not a weakness, but a sign of strength.

Odie Delaney's past struggles

Delaney's struggles with depression began when he was a police officer, particularly when he was in an active shooter situation. Odie Delaney spoke with MMA Fighting and told his story:

"I was one of the first responders on that scene. I helped get the survivors out of there. Watched a few people die. That sort of triggered something in me.”

This event led to Delaney having panic attacks, struggling with depression, and nearly taking his own life. But he wants people to know that life is hard, people will struggle, and that's okay. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Life is hard, people go through things, people lose loved ones, people are victimized and have trauma, the list goes on... Most people in their life will have a really hard time. And thing is, what I want to get across, is that's okay... I want people to see that doesn't have to be your reality. If you're in that spot it isn't neccissarily the end. And you can reach out, and it's not weakness, it's actually a sign of strrength."

Odie Delaney will face Mehdi Barghi at ONE 158 on June 3, with both men looking to advance their position in the heavyweight division.

