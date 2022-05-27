"It's a dream come true" - Odie Delaney on fighting in US prime time on Amazon Prime for ONE

ONE Heavyweight Odie Delaney is estatic about ONE Championship's recent multi-year agreement with Amazon.

In a recent interview with Tom Taylor from SCMP, Delaney was asked how he felt about ONE's ground-breaking partnership with Amazon:

"It's a dream come true. I mean it’s awesome. It’s like, I’m a country boy from the woods in Alaska, you know, growing up poor you know, it’s like from there to here it’s just an incredible story. I feel very blessed. I have nothing but gratitude in my heart.”

Watch the full interview below :

The historical implications of the ONE-Amazon partnership is not only a triumph for the organization, but also an advantage for its athletes. The viewership will open the doors for those seeking to build their own platforms. It's one of the reasons why Delaney joined ONE FC in the first place.

"There's no secret. I've always wanted to be in ONE partly because of viewership - the platform, that I knew it would give me."

In past interviews, Odie Delaney has often relayed exactly what having that platform means to him. On Kumite TV , he said:

"I'm in MMA to build a platform so that I can spread, you know, the message of love, hope and peace, you know, and fight hatred on the front line. I want to be able to be an example for a lot of young men and women and kind of do something about it, you know. This world is full of just hate right now."

Amazon Prime is yet to announce when its first ONE event will air this year. Stay posted with Sportskeeda MMA for its breaking news.

Odie Delaney feels confident going into ONE 158

Delaney will return to the circle at ONE 158, feeling confident in his ability to defeat Iranian wrestling champion Mehdi Barghi. The undefeated heavyweight has studied his opponent Mehdi Barghi very well:

"The thing is I can submit you from the bottom, I can submit you from anywhere you can be on top you know. You can be a north south on top, I’ll submit you, you know. I’ll Ezekiel choke you. I’m confident in my threat of my jiu-jitsu game.”

Nicknamed 'The Witness', this will be Odie Delaney's second fight of the year after coming off a one-round TKO win against Thomas Narmo at ONE: Bad Blood. Watch Odie Delaney continue his run, LIVE at ONE 158 next week.

