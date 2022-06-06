"It'll be the biggest fight in ONE history" - Odie Delaney on potential heavyweight world title fight vs. 'Buchecha'

Odie Delaney and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida are two of the fastest-rising heavyweights in ONE Championship, with both holding perfect mixed martial arts records.

Both fighters are coming off impressive wins at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, with Delaney taking a second-round submission of Mehdi Barghi, while Almeida chalked up a first-round knockout of Simon Carson.

With both fighters holding 100 percent finishing rates, it’s no surprise that they are tabbed to face each other inside the circle. Delaney, however, wants that match to happen when there’s a world title on the line.

In his post-fight interview, Delaney said that a meeting between them is inevitable but a fight of such magnitude needs a long buildup. Aware of the hype surrounding them, ‘The Witness’ said that his match against ‘Buchecha’ has the potential to become the biggest bout in ONE Championship history.

Odie Delaney said:

“That was amazing you know I wish nothing but the best for ‘Buchecha’, you know. Eventually, he and I are going to fight but I want it to be for a belt because I want to see him rise to the top and I know I'm going to rise to the top.”

He added:

“That'll be just a long buildup, but it'll be the biggest fight in ONE history, I think when it does happen. I love seeing him, you know, we share a lot of the same values, so it's just good. You know, I consider him a friend but yeah one day that's going to be the biggest fight ever. It's gonna be amazing.”

Delaney is 2-0 in ONE Championship with both of his wins coming via submission. Almeida, meanwhile, is a 17-time BJJ world champion and his first two wins reflected that.

‘Buchecha’ submitted Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won in 2021, and his victory over Carson last Friday was his first knockout finish.

Odie Delaney and ‘Buchecha’ have built a closeness over time

The friendship between Odie Delaney and Almeida started when the two grapplers trained together for two years at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

It was in those couple of years that the two formed a bond that’s as unshakeable as any. Delaney said that he wants nothing but the best for ‘Buchecha’ and he wants both of them to take the same career path that would culminate in their meeting for the ONE heavyweight world title.

“No, we haven't really spoken directly about it. But I think it's kind of, we in passing a little bit, I think it's kind of understood between us that, we both want to get to the top. I mean, when he and I fight, the thing is, I don't want to be the reason he doesn't make it to the championship level. And I don't want him to be the reason I don't make it there," said Odie Delaney.

He added:

“We've trained together for two years straight down in Coconut Creek, we know a lot of each other's tricks. So I think that we have an opportunity to build this fight up and get the whole world watching. And I think that's what will really make that fight. Kind of, you know, get the most out of it, if that makes sense.”

