"It hits me really hard" - Odie Delaney on being an officer and his reaction to the Texas shooting

Heavyweight contender Odie Delaney has had enough of the senseless violence and mass shootings that rocked the United States over the past week.

Delaney, who is a police officer, was appalled by the lack of action towards the attacks that have left communities and families broken as a result. He pointed out how the mass shooting in Uvalde City, Texas caused such a scarring ripple effect that it would be almost impossible for the survivors to move on.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda, Delaney said things need to change to put a stop to these atrocities:

“People need to do more to combat that. It isn’t enough to get on Facebook and say 'thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers.' That doesn’t help anybody. You actually have to, in my mind, take a little bit of action to make a difference and I’m trying to guide out how I’m going to do that beyond what I’m doing.”

Uvalde became the site of one of the worst mass shootings in American history. Twenty-one people were killed, 19 of whom were children, when 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School.

Odie Delaney pointed out that mass shootings are already an evil act, but whenever children are involved, then it becomes a more harrowing scenario:

“It hits me really hard because children are involved and victimized, that just amplifies the pain a thousandfold. Just kind of having been very close to a situation like that [I can see] the ripple effect that it has on the community. It definitely fosters more hatred and resentment... It just rips a hole into the law enforcement that had to go in there, all the EMS, firefighters, who went in there to clean up what that person did. Their lives will never be the same.”

Delaney added that the effects of the shooting will be felt by "hundreds of people for the rest of their lives." He also stated that he's aware of the damage a tragedy like this causes.

Listen to the entire interview below:

Odie Delaney wants to continue being an advocate for mental health

Odie Delaney has yet to win a title in ONE Championship, but he’s already a champion in helping break the stigma around mental health.

Dealing with mental health has always been difficult. However, Delaney wants to use his platform to push for better treatment and start the conversation about it.

Delaney expressed his gratitude to ONE Championship for allowing him the platform to start the conversation. He first grabbed the chance when he gave an inspiring post-fight speech after his victory against Thomas Narmo in February this year.

“Getting in ONE Championship and getting to have that platform, even just for a second just after my win to speak about mental health, and people started messaging me… I didn’t know it was gonna happen so fast, it meant the world to me.”

Odie Delaney will return to the circle when he takes on Mehdi Barghi at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, Friday. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

