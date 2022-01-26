Kim Jae Woong doesn't mind risking top contender status against Tang Kai at ONE: Only the Brave

Kim Jae Woong will be competing for the first time in 2022 at ONE: Only the Brave. At the event, set for this Friday, January 28, he will be taking on Tang Kai.

The top lightweight contender was supposed to compete for a title shot, but he doesn't mind risking his place while waiting for the opportunity.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Preview the pivotal featherweight mixed martial arts showdown between top-ranked Kim Jae Woong and #4-ranked Tang Kai at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on 28 January! #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: GUARANTEED FIREWORKSPreview the pivotal featherweight mixed martial arts showdown between top-ranked Kim Jae Woong and #4-ranked Tang Kai at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on 28 January! #WeAreONE #ONEOnlyTheBrave | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEOnlyTheBrave GUARANTEED FIREWORKS 🔥 Preview the pivotal featherweight mixed martial arts showdown between top-ranked Kim Jae Woong and #4-ranked Tang Kai at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on 28 January! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEOnlyTheBrave | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEOnlyTheBrave https://t.co/bkgzJJZ2qL

Garry Tonon was originally slated to fight reigning champion Thanh Le on December 5 at ONE: X. However, the entire fight card was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore. The pair will now headline ONE: Lights Out this coming March 11.

Kim could not wait any longer to compete inside the MMA cage and he opted to accept a fight against a lower-ranked name so he could stay active. Falling short in this bout may result in him losing his pending title shot.

In an interview with The AllStar, Kim said:

"A lot of people told me that and they tell me not to risk it."

'The Fighting God' also expressed that the pandemic situation has complicated a lot of fights in ONE Championship. He believes the longer he waits, the more risk he takes on delaying his turn to fight for the lightweight title.

"You will never know what’s going to happen, if it’s going to be Tony or Garry Tonon, or what’s going to happen in the future so, you know, I wanted to stay this fight and stay active and the other thing is, I’m a fighter and a fighter’s job is to fight. I wanted to fight and stay active."

Catch the interview below:

Kim enters this bout with Tang Kai with a 12-5 professional MMA record and he is currently 3-1 in ONE Championship.

The 28-year-old fighter earned his top contender status after defeating Martin Nguyen with a first-round knockout back in September 2021.

Financial problems forced Kim Jae Woong to return early in ONE Championship

It was practicality over prestige that has forced Kim Jae Woong to risk his top contender status against Tang Kai. He admits that his financial situation is not the best at the moment and he has to compete earlier than expected.

"I have a personal problem going on, a financial problem. I felt the need to compete more often and stay active... And also, it would make me more stable. It will help me focus on MMA even more if I have the financial stability."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship HEAVY hands Kim Jae Woong brings the #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Soft heartHEAVY handsKim Jae Woong brings the Soft heart ❤️ HEAVY hands 👊 Kim Jae Woong brings the 💥💥💥 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/YpH63xSSiL

Kim Jae Woong will certainly take a huge risk when he fights Tang Kai, who has not been defeated in all five matches given to him by ONE Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

A loss would mean a step back and would begin a longer road towards a potential title shot.

Edited by Harvey Leonard