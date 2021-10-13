ONE Championship: Kim Jae Woong rises to the top of the featherweight division

ONE Championship released their updated fighter rankings and there are some interesting changes. The biggest leap was made by Kim Jae Woong, who moved from No.5 to the top spot in the featherweight division.

After losing to Koyomi Matsushima back in February 2020, Woong bounced back with two straight victories.

The first one was against Tetsuya Yamada in ONE Championship: Big Bang 2. He knocked out his opponent at the 4:39 mark of the second round. His most recent matchup was against former two-division champion Martin Nguyen. It took 'The Fighting God' 195 seconds to win by knockout.

By moving up to the top, Woong overtakes Christian Lee, Gary Tonon and Martin Nguyen. The South Korean fighter is now on a collision course with reigning champion Thanh Le.

It has been a year since Le defeated Nguyen for the belt. Woong and Le will most probably be scheduled to fight in December.

Shinya Aoki moves closer to another ONE title shot

The 38-year-old veteran fighter Shinya Aoki moves up a notch in the lightweight rankings. He could be in a position to battle newly crowned champion Rae Yoon Ok.

Aoki is now on a four-fight winning streak and has a lot left in his tank. The title shot may be beyond his immediate goals as he awaits Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama to accept his challenge this December.

The recent bout between Christian Lee and Rae Yoon Ok ended controversially and a rematch between the two looms. The winner of that bout could be Aoki's next opponent.

Lito Adiwang cracks the top 5 in the ONE strawweight division

Another Filipino fighter from Team Lakay is set to make a huge run in the strawweight division. Lito Adiwang is the most recent fighter to make it to the top 5 of the strawweight rankings. He is set to challenge some of the best fighters in the division.

The 'Thunder Kid' has won back-to-back matches against Nimiki Kawahara and Getu Hexi to earn his spot. He now has his sights set on top contenders Alex Silva, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane and Yosuke Saruta.

His stablemate Joshua Pacio has held the title since April 2019 and has continued to dominate. There has been a code in Team Lakay not to fight a teammate, but it could be inevitable if Adiwang earns a few more wins.

Adiwang is now set to fight Jared Brooks in ONE: NextGen III after their bout got canceled in September.

