Fans have reacted to Red Dela Cruz posting backstage snaps from the first UFC event of the year.

Despite not being as popular as Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, and Chandella Powell, Dela Cruz is still a well-known octagon girl. She joined the UFC back in 2015 after becoming the winner of the UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia.

Boasting over 400k followers on Instagram, Dela Cruz has a loyal fan base who are quick to interact with everything she posts on the social media platform. The same was quite evident when the UFC ring girl took to Instagram to share backstage pictures from UFC Vegas 84.

Reacting to the posts, fans quickly flooded the comment section while expressing their admiration for the Australian. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"The hottest girl in Australia"

"You know it's gonna be a great show when Red is in"

"Will there be OF content from today's event?"

Fan reactions to Red Dela Cruz's posts

Red Dela Cruz reveals she became a model to make her mom proud

Red Dela Cruz has made quite a name for herself in the industry. She has even won the Ring Girl of the Year at the first-ever Asia MMA Awards. While speaking about her life during an interview with the Daily Mail, Dela Cruz spoke about how it was her mom's dream for her to be a model.

While speaking about how she lives a rather quiet life back in Sydney, Australia, Dela Cruz said:

"I get to live these two very different lives and I know how lucky I am. Back home in Sydney I can live really quiet, and normal. Then with the UFC, it's bright lights and very exciting. Growing up in the Philippines my mum told me she had dreamed of being a model or a beauty queen. Now, I am living that dream. I followed this path for myself but also to make her proud. Now, when young girls ask me for advice, I tell them to dream of the impossible. It might just happen."