"Offers nothing" - Fans react as undefeated heavyweight boxer joins Tyson Fury's training camp ahead of highly anticipated Oleksandr Usyk clash

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed title bout a little over two weeks away, 'The Gypsy King' has enlisted the help of undefeated Irish boxer Thomas Carty to help prepare him for the much-awaited clash. Suffice to say, fight fans have taken notice.

A win on Feb 17. will give the victor the bragging rights as boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. With that said, it's no wonder Fury is leaving no stone unturned.

Carty is 7-0 as a professional and most recently secured an eighth-round TKO over a fellow Irishman, Dan Garber, last November at the 3Arena in Dublin. However, he has yet to claim a world title.

A relatively unknown name such as Carty helping the WBC titleholder for Usyk has left many fans less than pleased.

Unconvinced with Fury enlisting the Irishman's help:

"Offers nothing."



"Swapping out Jai [Opetaia] because he’s battering you for a plodder like Carty because your ego is so fragile is insane."



"I hope this bum doesn't sit Tyson on his ar*e like Opetaia did. He might find himself out of work as well."

In a sarcastic response:

"Hmm, how can I prepare for Usyk 🤔 Oooh, Carty will do!"

A disappointed fan wrote:

"Carty preparing for Usyk !!! 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻"

Why is Jai Opetaia no longer Tyson Fury's sparring partner?

Although Tyson Fury had flown in IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia to the Middle East to help him prepare for the Oleksandr Usyk fight, the undefeated Australian left the country after just five rounds against 'The Gypsy King' owing to a lack of orthodox sparring partners in Fury's camp.

However, the extremely short stay of the Australian at the heavyweight champion's camp birthed rumors that the removal happened after the Opetaia dropped Fury while sparring.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes the 28-year-old, has since dispelled such rumors during an interview with Seconds Out, saying:

"Jai Opetaia did not drop Tyson Fury. Jai Opetaia flew in, he did five rounds with Tyson Fury. Jai will always try and take everyone's head off... Even Jai and his team confirmed that it's absolute nonsense. He decided to go home because he's fighting Mairis Briedis, who is an orthodox fighter, and in the [Fury] camp, there's about eight southpaws sparring Tyson."

