"Officially has the n word pass now" - Mike Perry and Yoel Romero covered entirely in dark mud by the Dead Sea has fans in splits

Mike Perry has been no stranger to controversies, finding himself entangled in several over the years. However, one of the most significant and controversial incidents occurred during an Instagram live video conversation with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, where Perry used the N-word.

Check out the video below:

Additionally, 'Platinum' claimed in 2018 that he had the right to use the slur because a DNA test revealed that he had 2 percent African ancestry.

In a recent Instagram photo shared by former UFC middleweight fighter Yoel Romero, he and Mike Perry can be seen having a unique bonding experience at the Dead Sea, completely covered in dark mud.

Check out the photo below:

However, this picture sparked a humorous response from fans who took the chance to playfully reference the widely-known "African" joke associated with Perry.

One fan wrote:

"Always knew he was a n*gga."

Another wrote:

"Mike is now black."

Another fan makes fun of Perry's 2 percent African comments:

"What happens when Mike turns 4% African."

Check out some reactions below:

"Mike always looked African to me but this proves it to me."

"Mike officially has the n-word pass now."

"2 black dudes in the desert."

"Yoel looks whiter than Mike Perry. Change my mind."

Credits: @yoelromeromma on Instagram

When Mike Perry's hilarious diversion had Joe Rogan in stitches

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in June, Mike Perry took a delightful detour that had Joe Rogan bursting with laughter.

As they discussed his potential challenges against formidable opponents, 'Platinum' playfully steered the conversation towards the ongoing joke circulating on social media about fans wanting him to fight in Africa:

"People wanna see me fu*king fight in Africa. Because they say I'm from... that's what they say all over the internet, that's the joke that goes around."

Check out Perry's comments below:

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF



Perry: People want to see me fight in Africa. Rogan: Do you think cutting a lot of weight affects your chin?Perry: People want to see me fight in Africa. pic.twitter.com/L1je2bBXtn

Despite this amusing deviation being unrelated to Rogan's initial question, Perry's spontaneous and unique response had the UFC commentator thoroughly entertained and in fits of giggles.