"Oh come on! I've signed the contract multiple times" - Aung La Nsang reacts to Vitaly Bigdash call out

Aung La Nsang is keen to renew his rivalry with Vitaly Bigdash following the latter’s strong performance at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The 37-year-old Russian scored a third-round submission win over Fan Rong in their 95kg catchweight contest at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After the win, Bigdash told ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson that he has one opponent in mind — his longtime foe, Aung La Nsang.

The promotion uploaded a post of Bigdash’s call out on its official Instagram account, and it did not take long for ‘The Burmese Python’ to respond.

First, Aung La Nsang said this in the comment section:

“Send me the contract @onechampionship and make this fight happen”

Moments later, Aung La Nsang shared ONE Championship’s post on his Instagram story with a caption that clearly showed his frustration.

The 36-year-old fighter revealed that he had supposedly tried to make this fight happen on more than a few occasions:

“Oh come on! I’ve signed the contract multiple times.”

“@onechampionship @henrihooft we’ve got ourselves a fight.”

Aung La Nsang tagged Sanford MMA’s head trainer and founder Henri Hooft. He did this to notify him that it could be time for ‘The Burmese Python’ to prepare for a trilogy showdown against the Akhmat Fight Team star.

Aung La Nsang vs. Vitaly Bigdash - What’s the story so far?

The Myanmar star and the Russian warrior competed twice in 2017, with both stars owning a win on the other.

In their first meeting at ONE: Quest For Power, Bigdash defended his ONE middleweight crown against ‘The Burmese Python’. Five months later, Aung La Nsang claimed the middleweight world title against the Russian submission expert in front of his fans at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

A third fight between the two was supposed to take place multiple times but it never took off.

Case in point, as per Asian MMA in July last year, Aung La Nsang was set to enter a trilogy fight against Bigdash before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

In April, at ONE on TNT IV, both fighters were set to settle the score. Unfortunately, Bigdash then registered a positive COVID-19 test.

If Aung La Nsang and Vitaly Bigdash are at full strength, fans certainly feel that this is a fight the promotion should make in 2022.

