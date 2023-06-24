Carly Baker, UFC's Octagon girl, let her fans wanting more with her latest Instagram photo. The stunning beauty has steadily grown in popularity and amassed over 250k followers. While it is a part of her job to adhere to extremely high standards of beauty and appearance, Baker maintains a pleasant demeanor and never fails to impress with her sense of fashion.

In a recent photo posted on her personal Instagram account, The British Octagon girl can be seen donning a blue dress and a captivating smile. The post immediately captured the hearts of her followers. You can see it below, courtesy of Carly Baker’s personal Instagram account:

Baker’s fans showered their appreciation and sounded off their feelings in the comments section:

“Oh legs Eleven,” @brookinggary wrote, drawing attention to Baker’s slender and toned legs.

Another fan, @rick.carter82 let Baker know that she is drop-dead gorgeous and wrote:

“Absolutely gorgeous xx”

@neilw10 cut no corners and simply poured his heart out, commenting:

“Wow, what a woman”

Making a witty comment on the location of the photo - on the sidewalk - @jordanamfranklin joked:

“How many blokes stopped to offer you a lift?”

UK’s own Carly Baker has been associated with the UFC for nearly a decade. She made her UFC debut at UFC on Fuel TV 7, featuring a main event fight between former UFC Bantamweight king Renan Barao and Michael McDonald. She primarily appears in the UFC events held in the United Kingdom. Looking at the fan following she has garnered, Carly Baker does have a strong presence in the combat sports community.

Carly Baker and other UFC Octagon girls’ job is not as easy as most people perceive

Over the years, UFC octagon girls like Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, Chrissy Blair annd Carly Baker have become inseparable and in many ways, an essential component of the UFC broadcast experience. For the onlookers, their job seems quite easy and rewarding. However, that’s not quite the case.

Adhering to a high standard of beauty and fitness all year round is not as easy as it seems. Octagon girls have maintained those standards while following the UFC event schedule and public shows. This involves enduring extensive traveling to be present at events around the USA and the rest of the world. Other commitments like interviews, and photoshoots are some of the other things that they have to worry about.

MMA stars like Ronda Rousey and Khabib Nurmagmedov have voiced their criticism of this profession. While their job of trading punches and putting long-term health and well-being is surely far more demanding, there is no denying that being a ring girl is no joke either.

