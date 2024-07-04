Reigning undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has announced his participation in the 2024 IBJFF World Master, which will be held from August 29 to 31 in Las Vegas.

The announcement came from IBJJF's Instagram account recently, where they posted several highlights of Johnson's BJJ matches. They captioned the post with:

"Who's ready to watch "Mighty Mouse" Demetrious Johnson in his black belt debut? He's registered for the World Master 2024. We can't wait to watch DJ back in action. Registration is filling up fast for this event. Head over to IBJJF.com to sign up today."

Trending

Even 'Mighty Mouse,' who is considered one of the best mixed martial arts fighters in history, is hyped up for this upcoming tournament, where he will be debuting as a BJJ black belter. He commented on the said IG post with:

"Oh lord he we go 😊"

Screenshot of Demetrious Johnson's comment

Johnson wants to add more medals and podium finishes to his growing BJJ accolades, as he previously bagged gold medals during the 2023 World Masters IBJFF Jiu-Jitsu Championships and the 2024 IBJFF Pan American Championships, both in the Masters 2 featherweight brown belt division.

These two gold medal runs were also the main catalyst for him to earn the coveted black belt in the gentle art.

Demetrious Johnson continues to share his knowledge in combat sports through breakdown videos

Aside from the continued pursuit of BJJ greatness, Johnson is still on a mission to share his combat sports expertise and knowledge with everyone through his YouTube channel 'MIGHTYCast,' where he breaks down massive combat sports fights in MMA and boxing.

His two most recent were the heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in May and the incredible knockout victory of Gervonta Davis over Frank Martin last month to retain his WBA World Lightweight belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback