WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson breaks down Gervonta Davis' brutal KO of Frank Martin

Current undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson continues to impart his knowledge to his fans and the combat sports community through his YouTube channel, where he breaks down fights.

The most recent fight that he featured was the WBA World Lightweight title fight between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin. He titled the video on his channel with:

""He Was Out COLD!" HOW TANK WON?! GERVONTA DAVIS vs FRANK MARTIN 'VOID' BREAKDOWN!"

The 'Mighty Mouse' laid down every technique and elite combination that both Davis and Martin displayed in their battle. He also highlighted the crucial junctures of the match where the fight shifted its momentum in Davis' favor.

Eventually, 'Tank' secured the victory with an eighth-round knockout finish of 'The Ghost' to pick up his 30th career win and 28th career TKO/KO. At the end of the video, Johnson gave high praise to Davis, saying that he is on track to be an all-time great boxer because of his elite-level form, which keeps on getting better, fight after fight.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative also recently featured the undisputed world heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Fans still believe that no one is ever close to beating Demetrious Johnson inside the Circle

Despite not being able to fight for over a year now in ONE Championship, fans still think that there is no one in the flyweight MMA division that could dethrone Johnson from the mountain top of the weight class because they believe that he's the GOAT.

Since his arrival at the world's largest martial arts organization in 2019, Johnson has accumulated a record of six wins and one loss en route to winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix title and the ONE flyweight MMA world title.