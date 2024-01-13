Ohara Davies bizarrely explains how air vents played role in loss to Ismael Barroso

Ohara Davies believes his hotel room ventilation played a role in his loss to Ismael Barroso.

'Two Tanks' returned to the ring last Saturday night to face the aging Barroso. With Daives entering the bout a massive betting favorite, the two fought for the interim WBA light-welterweight title. The fight was seen as the potential crowning moment for the rising Brit.

Instead, the seemingly ageless Venezuelan scored a first-round knockout win. In the end, it was a series of massive combinations from Barroso that put the 31-year-old down for the count. However, Davies believes other events played a role in his loss.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Ohara Davies released a video statement. In the video, he credits Ismael Barroso for the knockout win. However, he also bizarrely claimed that the ventilation in his hotel room played a role in his defeat.

According to the British boxer, he had poor sleep heading into the bout and was exhausted. Speaking in his video posted to his YouTube channel, Davies claimed (via BoxingScene):

"What I realized too late was they pump extra oxygen into the atmosphere so that people can be there all day gambling and not be tired. In the hotel room, there were big f------ air vents. I was going to bed at 11.30 or 12 o'clock at night and getting up at 2:30 or 3 o’clock in the morning. On the Saturday, I felt physically fatigued. That was the day I'd had my worst sleep. I had my worst sleep on the Friday night after the weigh-in."

Ohara Davies reveals return date after Ismael Barroso loss

Faulty vents or not, Ohara Davies wants to make a quick turnaround.

Taking to X earlier this week, the British boxer released a brief post. There, he stated that he already informed his manager, Lee Eaton, about having no interest in taking any tune-ups following his loss.

Instead, he wants to prove that he's not washed up or past his prime. In the post, Davies stated his plans to return in May and listed Jose Ramirez or Regis Prograis as potential opponents.

Taking to social media, the light-welterweight contender posted:

"I've told Lee that I'm not interested in rebuilding fights, if I can't compete with the best then I'm washed up and will sit down and watch [Adam] azim or Dalton smith take the throne - next fight I'd like Ramirez, Regis, somebody on this level.....I'm ready in early May".

