“I was the definite winner” - Ok Rae Yoon explains why he deserved the victory in first Christian Lee fight

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon has come out of the shadows to explain why he deserved the victory over Christian Lee in their first fight.

Yoon first fought Lee in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution as the challenger for the lightweight world title. After five close rounds, the challenger captured the belt by unanimous decision. Christian Lee argued against it soon afterwards, but the decision remained and Lee hasn't let it go since.

Regardless of fan opinion, Ok has broken his silence to explain why he’s the legitimate lightweight champion of the world.

The South Korean fighter exclusively told ONE Championship:

“First of all, in terms of total strikes, I was superior to Christian Lee. After the third round, perhaps due to physical strain or fatigue, Christian adopted a high guard and was constantly seen backing away several times. From then until the final round, Lee appeared to be struggling to survive through the rounds, which is why I believe I was the definite winner.”

Few might remember, but Ok Rae Yoon had an incredible fight year in 2021. The South Korean native competed in 3 consecutive bouts within the year, beating the toughest lightweights in the division: Marat Gafurov, Eddie Alvarez, and Christian Lee, all of whom held ONE gold at one point or another. Although Ok’s victory remains debatable, he’s certainly world championship caliber.

Ok Rae Yoon disappointed in the way Christian Lee handled his defeat

While Ok Rae Yoon celebrated his well-earned belt after the fight, Christian Lee requested for the mic and called the decision “bullshit.” He wanted the decision overturned because he felt he had done enough to retain his belt.

Trying to change what had already been determined by the judges as Ok’s victory didn’t sit well with the newly crowned world champion.

In the post fight interview, Ok said:

“You know, I’m kinda disappointed. You know, I don’t think this is a beautiful thing to see what Christian Lee is doing. If he really wanted to win that bad you know, he should’ve dominated me more. I believe I won the fight, and you know it is what it is. I don’t know what to say.”

Ok Rae Yoon has a second opportunity to prove himself as the true world champion at ONE 160 on Friday, August 26.

