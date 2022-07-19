“There's going to be a finish” - Christian Lee says Ok Rae Yoon won’t last the distance at ONE 160

Christian Lee is hell-bent on getting the ONE lightweight world title back, and he’s confident that he will do so in dominant fashion.

Lee is set to face Ok Rae Yoon for the division’s top prize in the featured bout of ONE 160 on August 26, set to go down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two figured in a five-round war back in September 2021, where Ok got his hand raised in victory. Lee was visibly disappointed with the result, but respected the decision of the judges after the fight was reviewed and the verdict was upheld.

Now, he has a chance to prove that he is the better fighter.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, ‘The Warrior’ bared his plans for his rematch with Ok, saying:

“I plan on finishing Ok Rae Yoon in the first round; that's my plan for this fight; that was my plan for the last fight. And I know that he's a tough guy. I'm pretty confident that his game plan is going to be more the same as it was in the last fight. He's going to go in there, and he's going to try to survive for five rounds and hope that I get tired and, hopefully, he gets an opportunity."

Christian Lee added:

“But for me, I'm just going to go out there. You know, be extremely prepared and push the pace for all five rounds. And I believe that with the proper preparation, he's not going to last five rounds. There's going to be a finish.”

Christian Lee believes his coronation is inevitable

Christian Lee didn’t believe that he lost the first match, and he certainly doesn’t think that there is a slight chance that he’s going to lose this second bout.

While their 2021 clash needed all five rounds to be decided, Lee believes that the rematch will not need the full 25 minutes. Lee said that he is working harder than ever to fill the holes in his game that may have contributed to any of his shortcomings in the pair's previous matchup.

Ok’s durability and defense will definitely be tested against a highly-motivated Lee. 11 of the South Korean’s 16 wins have gone the distance, while Lee has 10 TKOs in 15 wins.

