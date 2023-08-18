Ok Rae Yoon says Ham Seo Hee is the present and future of atomweight division: “She has always been the best”

South Korean standout Ok Rae Yoon believes that atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee is the past, present, and future of the division.

After earning three-straight wins inside the circle, including an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata, Ham Seo Hee will finally get her shot at becoming a ONE world champion. On September 29, ‘Hamzzang’ will return for a highly anticipated clash with Thai fan favorite and top-ranked contender, Stamp Fairtex.

The two women will meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 with the winner leaving Singapore Indoor Stadium as the new interim ONE atomweight world champion.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming world title tilt, former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon believes that Ham Seo Hee will leave Singapore victorious. He told ONE Championship:

“I think Ham Seo Hee has always been the best in the atomweight division. She was the best before, she’s the best in the present, and I think she will be the best in the future.”

To be fair, Ok may be a bit biased considering both he and Ham Seo Hee hail from South Korea and train together at Team Mad. However, that doesn’t change the fact that ‘Hamzzang’ is one of, if not the best atomweight fighters in the world today. With 26 career wins to her credit, Ham is one of the most tenured competitors in the women’s division.

She’ll look to parlay that experience into a world title-winning performance against one of the most dangerous strikers in all of combat sports, Stamp Fairtex.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.