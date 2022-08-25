“I see the same picture happening again” - Ok Rae Yoon believes his match with Christian Lee will play out the same way

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon sounds confident ahead of his upcoming title defense against former lightweight king Christian Lee.

In 2021, the South Korean fighter captured the throne in a close match against 'The Warrior.' Since then, the Singaporean-American has been confidently declaring that he will easily defeat and finish Ok in the rematch. Lee mentioned that he wasn't even at full strength in their first fight due to issues in training.

The 31-year-old lightweight fighter has heard it all before. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“He said the same thing before our last bout, he said he’d finish me early. Every MMA athlete thinks the same thing, of course, we all want to finish the bout as early as possible. But what happened in our last bout? If he tries all those [same moves], he’ll just get tired again. I see the same picture happening again.”

Ok is confident that Lee will tire out, similar to the first time they met. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this matchup for the ONE lightweight world championship. The rematch will be broadcast live at ONE 160 on August 26 in the main event.

Ok Rae Yoon doesn’t think a third bout is necessary against Christian Lee

The South Korean fighter wants to defeat Christian Lee at ONE 160 and be done with the whole affair. The 31-year-old explained that he wants to dominate 'The Warrior' in a decisive manner, so a third fight will not be needed.

While speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"I’m going to dominate this bout. I’m going to dominate this week. That’s going to be 2-0 for me. So Christian Lee won’t have any reason to have a third bout against me.”

Ok Rae Yoon had an impressive 2021. He defeated former ONE world champion Marat Gafurov, followed by Eddie Alvarez, and lastly, he captured the lightweight throne against Christian Lee.

Eddie Alvarez commented on the first matchup between Ok Rae Yoon and Lee in an interview with ONE. He said:

"Christian [Lee], he's a go-forward fighter, and he's always attacking, and Ok [Rae Yoon] is a counter fighter, you know what I mean? So they both score in different ways. That kind of matchup is always going to, if it goes to a decision, it's always going to be controversial."

Fans and fighters alike hope to see Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee fight at complete strength so a decisive, non-controversial bout can take place in the main event at ONE 160.

