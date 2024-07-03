Ok Rae Yoon sings praise for unbreakable bond at Team MAD: “We’re all fired up and pushing each other every day”

Ok Rae Yoon has nothing, but positive things to say about his teammates and the culture at Team MAD in South Korea.

This Friday night, July 5, the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion will look to take another big step toward once again challenging for 26 pounds of gold.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Ok will square off with ONE newcomer Alibeg Rasulov in a five-round ONE interim lightweight MMA world title matchup.

Trending

Ahead of his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, Ok Rae Yook sang the praises of his gym, Team MAD out of Busan, South Korea, telling ONE Championship:

"Many of my teammates at Team MAD are in their training camps at the moment. So we’re all fired up and pushing each other every day. I have many sparring partners, so I’ve been training well."

Despite an impressive record in his mixed martial arts career, Ok Rae Yoon will need all the help he can get when he meets one of ONE's most exciting prospects.

Ok Rae Yoon ready to welcome undefeated prospect Alibeg Rasulov to ONE Championship

Born in Dagestan, but opting to represent Turkey, Alibeg Rasulov brings with him an impressive 14-0 record that includes 10 finishes — six knockouts and for wins by way of submission.

His ability to dominate on the ground and finish things on the feet make Rasulov a dual threat who could find himself smack dab in the middle of the lightweight MMA title picture, should he come out on top against the former ONE world champion in his premiere appearance.

Will Rasulov turn the tables on the lightweight division and announce himself as the next big thing in one of ONE's most loaded weight classes, or will Ok Rae Yoon take a giant step toward a trilogy fight with two-division king Christian Lee?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback