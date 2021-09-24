Ok Rae Yoon snatches ONE lightweight world title, Christian Lee yells "bullsh*t" decision

ONE Championship put on an incredible show on Friday night, September 24, with its blockbuster ONE: Revolution event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

500 fans in attendance witnessed the stacked 11-fight card. The action offered thrilling finishes and close contests from top to bottom, including an incredible battle between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee.

The main event culminated in a razor-thin and controversial result. Ok Rae Yoon claimed a hotly-disputed unanimous decision victory over Singaporean-American superstar and longtime champion Christian Lee. In doing so, the South Korean captured the ONE lightweight world title.

Most media members believe Christian Lee did enough to retain his world title. However, the fight was indeed super close and could have gone either way. It’s certainly one that will be talked about for a while.

After the fight, Christian Lee called the decision "bullsh*t" and demanded a review into the judging.

“Listen, I have a lot of respect for Ok Rae Yoon. He’s a warrior. He’s a very tough fighter. But I won that fight. I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch,” an emotional and fired up Christian Lee said in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

“That was bullsh*t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

ONE Championship uses the Global MMA Rule Set, which scores fights as a whole. It does not use the 10-point must system like other MMA organizations such as the UFC. Fights are judged in their entirety and fighters score points for near-finishes, damage accumulated, cage control and more.

Christian Lee believes he dominated in all aspects of the scoring criteria.

“When you look at each round, I came the closest to getting the finish. I dropped him in the last round. I outstruck him. I took him down. I controlled him on the ground. And I came the closest to getting the finish.

“So every single one of the ONE Championship scorecard criteria, I won. I’m the champion, and I will stand behind my word. This is not right, and I want to bring it to the board.”

Christian Lee and Victoria Lee share card; Buchecha makes pro MMA debut

Apart from the fantastic main event offering, ONE also had two other world title bouts on tap.

In the co-main event, Capitan Petchyindee Academy overcame a spirited effort from Mehdi Zatout to win by unanimous decision. In doing so, he retained his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In the third world title bout of the evening, reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio retained his title by defeating Yosuke Saruta via a first-round TKO.

Also on the card, Christian Lee’s younger sister Victoria Lee scored her third victory of the year. With her win, she improved to 3-0 in her budding MMA career.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made a triumphant pro MMA debut at the event. He won by first-round submission against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva.

Official Results for ONE: REVOLUTION

MMA - Lightweight: Ok Rae Yoon def. Christian Lee via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Capitan Petchyindee Academy def. Mehdi Zatout via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Strawweight: Joshua Pacio def. Yosuke Saruta via TKO at 3:38 of Round 1

MMA - Featherweight: Kim Jae Woong def. Martin Nguyen via KO at 3:15 of Round 1

MMA - Heavyweight: Anatoly Malykhin def. Amir Aliakbari via KO at 2:57 of Round 1

MMA - Atomweight: Victoria Lee def. Victoria Souza via TKO at 3:58 of Round 2

MMA - Strawweight: Lito Adiwang def. Hexigetu via Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai - Flyweight: Taiki Naito def. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy via Split Decision

MMA - Heavyweight: Marcus Almeida def. Anderson Silva via Submission (North-south Choke) at 2:55 of Round 1

Also Read

Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Petchtanong Petchfergus def. Zhang Chenglong via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Featherweight: James Yang def. Roel Rosauro via TKO at 2:00 of Round 2

Edited by Harvey Leonard