Ok Rae Yoon wants to welcome Christian Lee back onto the global stage with a trilogy: “If he returns, we must meet”

If reigning two-sport ONE world champion Christian Lee returns to the Circle, Ok Rae Yoon hopes to be the one to welcome him back.

This Friday, July 5, Ok will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 23 for a ONE interim lightweight MMA world title matchup with undefeated newcomer Alibeg Rasulov.

Trending

The winner will set themselves up for an opportunity to challenge Lee for one of his two titles — in this case, the ONE lightweight MMA world championship.

Needless to say, Ok Rae Yoon hopes to be that guy.

"If there is a confirmation that Christian Lee is returning to competition, there would be a better reason for me to continue fighting, winning, and getting back into the title discussion," Ok told ONE Championship.

"If he is not, I believe there needs to be someone who comes up and makes this case and claims with greater distinction. If he returns, we must meet again."

Ok Rae Yoon chomping at the bit for a trilogy fight with Christian Lee

Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee have met inside the Circle on two separate occasions, the first coming at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

On that night, the South Korean standout scored a shocking unanimous decision victory to claim the lightweight MMA crown.

A year later, the two ran it back. This time, Lee kept the judges out of it, scoring a brutal second-round knockout of Ok at ONE 160 to take back his 26-pound of gold. With the series now tied at 1-1, Ok is chomping at the bit to book a trilogy fight with 'The Warrior.'

But first, he'll have to hand Turkish debutant Alibeg Rasulov the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback