"Old and small" - Muhammad Mokaev has choice words for UFC 294 opponent Tim Elliott as they cross paths in hotel

UFC flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev will return to action this weekend at Abu Dhabi.

Mokaev will take on No.10 ranked Tim Elliott in the final fight on the preliminary card of UFC 294 on October 21.

As fight week kicks off in Abu Dhabi, fighters have arrived in the city and checked into the athlete hotel. Undoubtedly, there will be run-ins between fight night opponents. Mokaev ran into Elliott in an elevator and the two had a light-hearted exchange. Mokaev and his teammate who was recording were particularly amused and laughed heartily over a joke.

The two fighters did not seem to have any animosity between them but were accompanied by UFC representatives to avoid any possible conflict or escalation.

Muhammad Mokaev took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the video and joked about Tim Elliott's size and age. He wrote:

"My old and small neighbour @TElliott125 [older man emoji] [face with tears of joy emoji]"

Check out the post on X below:

Muhammad Mokaev promises to finish Tim Elliott at UFC 294

Muhammad Mokaev will return to the octagon on the back of a lion-hearted performance earlier this year against Jafel Filho.

Mokaev will aim to continue his unbeaten streak in the UFC and make further inroads in the flyweight divisional rankings. A win over the No.10 ranked contender could propel him into the top 10 from his current position of No.11. He spoke in an interview with The National and described his opponent's approach. He said:

“I think he's looked down on me. He thinks I'm young, overhyped, but my record speaks for itself. He thinks this, but his body won't match his brain. Because, once he gets in the cage and feels my power, my takedowns, my defense, he will realize he underestimated me. Every opponent did that.” [h/t The National]

Mokaev also stated his desire to win and challenge for gold:

“These guys have experience on me, but I have hunger. I want to be a champion. I know Tim Elliott doesn't want to be champion. I listened to one of his interviews; he said, ‘If I lose this fight, I'll go to [BKFC]’. I'm like, What do you mean? If I lose this fight? You will never hear me say that. You never think this. He's 36, he’s already tired of this game. But I don't underestimate him. But I will beat this guy. I will finish him.” [h/t The National]