Oleksandr Usyk asked to predict Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole, calls out Daniel Dubois instead

Oleksandr Usyk did not have much to say in regards to a prediction on Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole fight but did have some words for his previous adversary, Daniel Dubois. Dubois was initially set to defend his IBF heavyweight belt against Joseph Parker before an illness forced the titleholder to withdraw.

An incredibly short notice change-up to the co-main event on Saturday, which sits underneath the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch, now sees Joseph Parker taking on a game contender in Martin Bakole.

The unified heavyweight champ is also on the ground in Riyadh and Oleksandr Usyk was asked by DAZN Boxing for his thoughts on this new prizefight permutation with Bakole now in the picture.

Usyk essentially bypassed the question from on-site reporter Emily Austin to focus on the reigning IBF titleholder and said:

"I don't know. We will see. I want to fight next with [Daniel] Dubois. Yeah, why not?"

Check out Oleksandr Usyk indicating his interest in a Daniel Dubois rematch below:

Oleksandr Usyk and the story of the first Daniel Dubois bout

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois did throw down once in 2023 with the former securing a ninth-round stoppage win. However, there were some crying foul after the fight.

The 38-year-old did secure the victory but there was an earlier instance in the fight that saw Usyk fall to the canvas with the referee treating it as a low blow. Several combat sports observers felt that what they saw was a legitimate body shot however.

Check out the controversial moment of the fight below:

The Ukraine native has since gone on to secure a pair of impressive victories over Tyson Fury following the Dubois fight. Usyk cemented himself as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing for around a quarter century during the first clash with 'The Gypsy King'.

A rematch with Dubois would present him an opportunity to become undisputed heavyweight champion once again. Notably, the Brit rebounded from the Usyk setback to secure consecutive stoppages over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

