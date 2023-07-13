Oleksandr Usyk breaks character as he burts into rap during face-off with Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian boxer, is known to be a stoic and intimidating person. He has always possessed an indomitable aura, very similar to that of MMA legend, Fedor Emilianenko. He also holds an undefeated professional record of 20-0, further adding to that aura.

At the press conference for Usyk vs. Dubois, however, fans got to see a totally different side to Usyk. During his face-off with Daniel Dubois, Usyk broke into a rap verse.

In what appears to be a somewhat random decision, Usyk showed a lighter side of himself to both media and fans in doing so, and is sure to have won the hearts of many with his antics.

Check out the video here:

Queensberry Promotions @Queensberry



| 26.08.23 | Live on TNT Sports Box Office Oleksandr Usyk randomly started rapping during his face off with @DynamiteDubois #UsykDubois | 26.08.23 | Live on TNT Sports Box Office Oleksandr Usyk randomly started rapping during his face off with @DynamiteDubois 😂#UsykDubois | 26.08.23 | Live on TNT Sports Box Office https://t.co/nkUBRXX3gV

Oleksandr Usyk is a very accomplished boxer, and currently holds titles in multiple divisions. Currently, Usyk is the IBF World Heavyweight champion, IBO World Heavyweight champion, WBO World Heavyweight champion and WBA Super World Heavyweight Champion.

He will put his titles on the line against mandatory contender, Daniel Dubois on August 26th. The fight will be available on TNT Sports Box Office, and will take place in Wroclaw, Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk's manager slams Tyson Fury for choosing Ngannou fight over the Usyk unification bout

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury both hold heavyweight belts and so, in order to find out who the best heavyweight boxer in the world is, the two would have to unify their belts.

Fury, however, will face former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh. His decision to face an MMA fighter with no professional boxing experience has left Usyk and his camp furious.

Oleksandr Usyk's manager, Egis Kilmas, expressed his anger over Fury's decision. He said:

"The biggest joke ever in boxing!!! I am sorry it's not boxing it's circus @tyson_fury becoming from positive person in boxing to negative person in circus."

Since then, Fury has also responded to the comments. He took to Instagram to post a video defending his actions, saying:

"I don't have a mandatory. When I do have a mandatory, it'll be dealt with, just like every other mandatory I've ever had. Until then, keep on hating m*****rf**kers."

Check out the clip here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury fires back at Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk for saying he should be stripped of his WBC heavyweight world title if he fights Francis Ngannou next…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury fires back at Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk for saying he should be stripped of his WBC heavyweight world title if he fights Francis Ngannou next… ‼️ Tyson Fury fires back at Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk for saying he should be stripped of his WBC heavyweight world title if he fights Francis Ngannou next…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/7wnv9oGs1X

Poll : 0 votes