Oleksandr Usyk discusses his decade-long preparation for Tyson Fury and shares wholesome moment with him post-fight

Heavyweight fighters Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury shared a wholesome interaction after the culmination of their highly anticipated fight on May 18. After the fight, the two boxers showered praise on each other's abilities in the ring.

'The Gypsy King' commended Usyk's strength and boxing skills.

"Good work Oleksandr, you're a strong man and a very good boxer."

Usyk responded by sharing that he had been preparing for over a decade to fight the 35-year-old.

"I started to prepare for you when you were boxing in 2008."

Fury then expressed his wish to visit Ukraine with his family and spend the holidays with Usyk and his family. 'The Gypsy King' then offered to return the favor if and when 'The Cat' ends up visiting Fury's hometown. He told Usyk:

"I'd like to come to Ukraine with my family and holiday with your family. And you can come to my house and have a holiday with me."

Check out the wholesome interaction between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury below:

Usyk and Fury competed for the undisputed heavyweight throne on May 18. The event was held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight turned out to be an exciting back-and-forth affair. The contest lasted the alloted 36 minutes and in the end, Usyk edged out a split ecision vcitory. The three judges scored the bout 115-112, 113-114 and 114-113, giving the Ukrainian the win.

With the victory, Usyk became the first undiputed heavyweight champion since 1999. He also became the sole fighter to defeat Fury in a professional fight.

Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury

The whole combat sports world was abuzz with hype heading into the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury showdown. UFC commentator Joe Rogan also took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight.

In a post uploaded to his Instagram account, Rogan showered praise on the two fighters and went on to express his desire to see a rematch. He wrote:

"What a fight! Congratulations to Oleksandr Usyk for winning the Undispute Heavyweight Championship of the world. And huge props to Tyson Fury for not just surviving the 9th round but coming back strong. No one recovers from being rocked like Fury. He's truly got the heart of a champion. I can't wait for the rematch."