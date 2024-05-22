Oleksandr Usyk reportedly handed medical suspension after undisputed heavyweight title win over Tyson Fury 

Oleksandr Usyk, fresh off his grueling victory over Tyson Fury that cemented his status as undisputed heavyweight champion, has been handed a short medical suspension.

The Ukrainian boxer put Fury on the ropes in the ninth round, nearly securing a knockout. Despite recovering, Fury suffered his first professional loss in a split decision.

While Usyk was initially cleared after a post-fight check-up, a report by the Mirror indicates the British Boxing Board of Control has suspended him until June 2nd due to potential undisclosed injuries. Fury has no such suspension on his record.

This brief hiatus won't disrupt Usyk's plans. After a grueling nine-month training camp filled with missed birthdays and family holidays, the champion is eager for a break.

Speaking at the post-fight media conference, ‘The Cat’ said:

"For nine months I worked [in preparation for this fight]. I missed New Year's Eve, I missed my son's birthday. I missed my other son's birthday. I missed my daughter's birthday, I missed my [other] daughter being born. I missed all my family holidays. Training the whole time. My focus was on this fight. Now, I'm happy, I want to go back home."

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's comments below (02:30):

Alex Krassyuk believes Tyson Fury was a "hard" fight for Oleksandr Usyk

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, Alex Krassyuk, the promoter of Oleksandr Usyk, shared his perspective on Usyk's victories over Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, two of the most prominent heavyweight boxers of the current era.

According to Krassyuk, Usyk found Fury to be a tougher opponent than Joshua due to Fury's unique style and defensive prowess.

Krassyuk explained:

"With Fury, he has these long arms and he keeps his chin tucked in all the time. It's hard. So before you land a punch, you need to do a huge volume of work to land it. This is the science of boxing. You have to find the keys. You need to use all the levels moving from side-to-side and only then, you can place one! So you have to spend more energy, way more energy to land just one punch than in a classic fight."

Check out Alex Krassyuk's comments below (13:56):