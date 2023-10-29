Oleksandr Usyk's expression of utter shock as Tyson Fury gets dropped by Francis Ngannou [VIDEO]

Tyson Fury returned to the squared circle last night against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Going into the fight, 'The Gypsy King' was expected to easily get the better of the former UFC heavyweight champion, as Ngannou was making his pro-boxing debut. However, the fight turned out to be much closer than many would've thought.

Despite starting off the fight strongly, Tyson Fury was caught by a left hook by Francis Ngannou which sent him down to the canvas. While Ngannou's power needs no introduction, Fury was considered to be too elusive to be caught by 'The Predator'.

The knockdown certainly shocked most of the people watching the fight including Oleksandr Usyk who was in the arena to watch the fight. The X handle Boxing on TNT Sports posted a video of Usyk's live reaction to Fury being knocked down. Take a look at it below:

It is worth noting that despite being knocked down in the third round, Tyson Fury managed to gain a little bit of momentum. He won via split decision after the end of 10 rounds.

Will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk in December?

Ahead of Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou, it was announced that 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other for an undisputed title match in December.

It is known that Fury and Usyk have been billed to fight each other a number of times. However, they failed to come to terms with each of those times.

While a date wasn't officially announced, it was reported that the two will lock horns on December 23. However, after having a hard night out against the former UFC heavyweight champion, the chances of Fury returning to the ring in just two months look slim.

'The Gypsy King' was asked about the same during the post-fight interview and looked to be uncertain about fighting Usyk this year.

While claiming that he's going to take "a long, hard rest," Fury said:

“I’m gonna go home. I’ve been in training camp now for 12 weeks, I’ve put a long, tough, hard camp in. We’re gonna go home, take a long, hard rest, and we’ll see what’s next for us.”

