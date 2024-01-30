Oleksandr Usyk's family: Here's everything you need to know about the Ukranian boxer's life outside the squared circle

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk holds a stellar record in his professional boxing career and has 21 wins in as many fights since his debut in 2013.

Usyk also enjoys a happy personal life and is married to Yekaterina Usyk, better known as Kateryna. Both Usyk and his partner are Ukrainian by birth and have been together for many years, even before Usyk began competing as a professional.

The two reportedly got married in 2009, four years before Usyk made his professional debut against Felipe Romero. They also have three children together, namely Kyrylo, Mykhalio and Yelizaveta, but little is known about their family besides that.

Kateryna currently helps run Usyk's charitable foundation, the Usyk Foundation, which was created to help Ukrainian Forces and Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression in recent times.

Usyk is a devout Christian and has publicly made religious proclamations after his fights. When Ukraine was being invaded by Russia, Usyk even enlisted and served in the territorial defense forces. He has repeatedly called out Russian president Vladimir Putin to call off the invasion.

Michael Bisping discusses Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Feb. 17, 2024. The high-profile showdown will take place on card billed The Ring of Fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former UFC champ Michael Bisping discussed the fight on his YouTube channel and praised Usyk's constant movement and his angles.

He said:

"Beautiful display of boxing every time Usyk fights. Fast footwork, nonstop head movement, moving the head off the center-line. If you're moving the head, obviously you avoid the straight shots and you're much harder to hit than a static target, obviously. He gets on the inside, he cuts angles really well."

Bisping also stated that Fury was at risk of a knockdown courtesy of Usyk's piercing jabs and left hooks. The former UFC middleweight champion also spoke highly of Usyk's power. He added:

"Make no mistake, that man has massive power in his hands as well. The jabs are piercing, the straight, the left hooks. They're all very damaging blows, and after 12 rounds, you never know. We might see Tyson Fury sat down."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Oleksandr Usyk below (5:08):